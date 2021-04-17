UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hamilton Earns 99th Career Pole At Emilia Romagna GP

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 07:42 PM

Hamilton earns 99th career pole at Emilia Romagna GP

Lewis Hamilton claimed his 99th career pole position in qualifying Saturday for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, with Sergio Perez set to start alongside him at Imola

Imola, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Lewis Hamilton claimed his 99th career pole position in qualifying Saturday for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, with Sergio Perez set to start alongside him at Imola.

Max Verstappen, second to Hamilton at the season-opening race in Bahrain last month, will begin third on the grid as the top three were separated by less than one-tenth of a second.

Related Topics

Hamilton Bahrain Top Race

Recent Stories

Migrants Still Living in Squalid Conditions in Gre ..

3 minutes ago

Lukashenko Says Has No Plans to Get Vaccinated Fro ..

3 minutes ago

Swiss village Champagne loses another fight to get ..

3 minutes ago

Norwich City promoted to the Premier League

7 minutes ago

Flowers and sunshine as public turn out to honour ..

7 minutes ago

DC visits Ramzan bazaar, checks availability of da ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.