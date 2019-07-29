Hamilton heads home from Hockenheim with gift-wrapped two points

Lewis Hamilton was cancelling all engagements and planning to fly home and rest late Sunday night when he was handed a gift-wrapped ninth place and two precious points after a tumultuous German Grand Prix

Hockenheim, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Lewis Hamilton was cancelling all engagements and planning to fly home and rest late Sunday night when he was handed a gift-wrapped ninth place and two precious points after a tumultuous German Grand Prix.

The 30-second penalties given to Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi, more than five hours after the race, for data irregularities in their cars' starting systems cost them seventh and eighth places respectively They were relegated out of the top 10 as Mercedes' defending five-time champion rose from 11th to ninth and Robert Kubica was lifted to 10th, thereby scoring the struggling Williams team's first point this year.

The Alfa Romeo team said they would appeal the stewards' decision, meaning that the final result will remain provisional pending the outcome of that action.

"We suffered a dysfunction of the clutch that was beyond our control and we will further investigate the issue," said team chief Frederic Vasseur.

"We respect the FIA's process and the stewards' work, but will appeal this decision." The late drama, which means Hamilton actually extended his lead in the driver's championship to 41 points ahead of teammate Valtteri Bottas, came after many had left the circuit.

But it was an appropriate finale to an epic and chaotic race won with buccaneering style by Max Verstappen of Red Bull.

Even after five pit-stops and having survived a full 360-degrees spin on a rain-hit circuit, the 21-year-old Dutch tyro showed he had the talent and mental strength to triumph in all conditions.