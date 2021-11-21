UrduPoint.com

Hamilton Hits 'sweet' Spot To Claim Inaugural Qatar GP Pole

Zeeshan Mehtab 7 minutes ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 12:29 AM

Hamilton hits 'sweet' spot to claim inaugural Qatar GP pole

Lewis Hamilton maintained the momentum from last week's stunning win in Brazil to claim pole for the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix after a "really sweet" qualifying lap on Saturday

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Lewis Hamilton maintained the momentum from last week's stunning win in Brazil to claim pole for the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix after a "really sweet" qualifying lap on Saturday.

Max Verstappen, who leads his Mercedes rival by 14 points with three races to go, will start alongside Hamilton on the front row on Sunday.

But the gap will give all at Red Bull a restless night - almost half a second, a clear sign Hamilton's new engine fitted last weekend has injected fresh life into his quest for an unprecedented eighth world title.

His flying lap time of 1min 20.827 that clinched Qatar's first ever pole position proved way beyond Verstappen, who was 0.455sec slower.

"That last lap was beautiful.

It was a really sweet lap. This track is amazing to drive. Woo, it felt good!" he tweeted.

Hamilton's teammate Valtteri Bottas posted the third quickest time under floodlights at the Losail circuit to fill the second row with Pierre Gasly for Alpha Tauri.

Mercedes were handed an unexpected potential advantage in their titanic title battle with Red Bull after Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez failed to make it to the Q3 top 10 shootout.

With the Mexican down in the sixth row on Sunday's grid Red Bull's tactics to upset Mercedes rest on a one-man band named Verstappen.

Perez was not wrong when he ventured: "It's going to be a very tricky race."This was Hamilton's 102nd career pole but his first since Hungary almost four months ago.

Related Topics

World Qatar Mercedes Hamilton Pierre Brazil Hungary Sunday All From Top Race

Recent Stories

Slick Vlhova beats Shiffrin at Levi slalom

Slick Vlhova beats Shiffrin at Levi slalom

7 minutes ago
 Lewis Hamilton on pole for inaugural Qatar Grand P ..

Lewis Hamilton on pole for inaugural Qatar Grand Prix

7 minutes ago
 Slovakia Mulls Introducing Mandatory COVID-19 Vacc ..

Slovakia Mulls Introducing Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination

7 minutes ago
 Private school sealed for not inoculating COVID-19 ..

Private school sealed for not inoculating COVID-19 vaccine to students

59 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives Asa&#039;ad bin Tariq A ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Asa&#039;ad bin Tariq Al Said

1 hour ago
 Govt strongly believed in transparency, supremacy ..

Govt strongly believed in transparency, supremacy of law: Ali Awan

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.