Hamilton leads majority of drivers in taking knee at Austrian GP

Spielberg bei Knittelfeld, Austria, July 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :Lewis Hamilton led a majority of the 20 Formula One drivers in taking a knee in a gesture of anti-racism solidarity on the grid before the start of the belated season-opening Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday.

Hamilton wore a Black Lives Matter t-shirt, while other drivers, who all lined up with him at the front of the grid, sported black tops saying "End racism".

Six of the 20 drivers remained standing. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Red Bull's Max Verstappen had confirmed a split among F1 drivers when they said they would not take a knee on the grid, but that they remained committed to fighting racism.