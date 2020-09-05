UrduPoint.com
Hamilton On Pole For Italian Grand Prix, Ferrari Fail To Fire

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 07:52 PM

Monza, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Lewis Hamilton claimed pole position with a new lap record at Monza for Sunday's Italian Grand Prix with Valtteri Bottas taking second in Saturday qualifying for another Mercedes front row lock-out.

McLaren's Carlos Sainz posted the third fastest time and is joined on the second row by Sergio Perez for Racing Point.

The session proved humbling for Ferrari with Sebastian Vettel going out in Q1 and Charles Leclerc in Q2.

More Stories From Sports

