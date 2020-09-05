Hamilton on pole for Italian Grand Prix, Ferrari fail to fire

Lewis Hamilton claimed pole position with a new lap record at Monza for Sunday's Italian Grand Prix with Valtteri Bottas taking second in Saturday qualifying for another Mercedes front row lock-out

McLaren's Carlos Sainz posted the third fastest time and is joined on the second row by Sergio Perez for Racing Point.

The session proved humbling for Ferrari with Sebastian Vettel going out in Q1 and Charles Leclerc in Q2.