Hamilton Pinpoints Red Bull As Main Threat

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 02:07 PM

Mercedes world champion Lewis Hamilton pinpointed Red Bull, and not Ferrari, Thursday as his key early season threat ahead of the opening race of the year in Melbourne

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Mercedes world champion Lewis Hamilton pinpointed Red Bull, and not Ferrari, Thursday as his key early season threat ahead of the opening race of the year in Melbourne.

The Briton, who is bidding to equal Michael Schumacher's record seven world titles, has been the dominant force in recent times, winning five of the last six drivers' championships.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen consistently placed well last season, winning three times, the same as the Ferrari pairing of Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc managed between them.

"I think it's the same, Ferrari and Red Bull," Hamilton said of who would pose the main threat to the all-conquering Mercedes this year.

"I think Red Bull have been particularly strong. I don't really know where they stand betweenthem, but I think Red Bull are particularly strong.

