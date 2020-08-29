UrduPoint.com
Hamilton Takes Belgian Pole As Ferrari Slump

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 10:56 PM

Hamilton takes Belgian pole as Ferrari slump

World champion Lewis Hamilton powered to Belgian Grand Prix pole as Ferrari failed to make it to the top 10 Q1 shoot-out in qualifying at Spa-Francorchamps on Saturday

World champion Lewis Hamilton powered to Belgian Grand Prix pole as Ferrari failed to make it to the top 10 Q1 shoot-out in qualifying at Spa-Francorchamps on Saturday.

Hamilton's teammate Valtteri Bottas posted the second quickest time to ensure another front row lock out for Mercedes.

Max Verstappen for Red Bull and Daniel Ricciardo in a Renault occupy the second row for Sunday's race.

The two misfiring Ferraris of Charles Leclerc, last year's winner, and Sebastian Vettel, are towards the rear of the grid on the seventh row.

More Stories From Sports

