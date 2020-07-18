Hamilton takes pole position for Hungarian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton pipped Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas to pole position in Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday

Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :Lewis Hamilton pipped Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas to pole position in Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday.

The reigning world champion claimed the 90th pole of his career, edging standings leader Bottas by 0.107 seconds, while the Racing Points of Lance Stroll and Sergio Perez locked out the second row for Sunday's race.