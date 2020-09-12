Hamilton takes Tuscan Grand Prix pole

Lewis Hamilton will start on pole for Sunday's Tuscan Grand Prix with Valtteri Bottas posting the second quickest time in Saturday qualifying for another Mercedes front-row lock-out

The Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Alex Albon start from the second row at Mugello.

It is Hamilton's 95th career pole.