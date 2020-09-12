UrduPoint.com
Hamilton Takes Tuscan Grand Prix Pole

Sat 12th September 2020

Hamilton takes Tuscan Grand Prix pole

Lewis Hamilton will start on pole for Sunday's Tuscan Grand Prix with Valtteri Bottas posting the second quickest time in Saturday qualifying for another Mercedes front-row lock-out

Mugello, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :Lewis Hamilton will start on pole for Sunday's Tuscan Grand Prix with Valtteri Bottas posting the second quickest time in Saturday qualifying for another Mercedes front-row lock-out.

The Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Alex Albon start from the second row at Mugello.

It is Hamilton's 95th career pole.

More Stories From Sports

