UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hamilton To Miss Sakhir Grand Prix In Bahrain This Week After Contracting COVID-19 - F1

Zeeshan Mehtab 41 seconds ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 02:59 PM

Hamilton to Miss Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain This Week After Contracting COVID-19 - F1

UK racing driver and seven-time Formula One (F1) champion Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss the Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain this week, F1 said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) UK racing driver and seven-time Formula One (F1) champion Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss the Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain this week, F1 said on Tuesday.

The competition will be held from Friday to Sunday.

"Lewis Hamilton will miss this weekend's Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain after a positive test for Covid-19," F1 tweeted.

The racer has mild symptoms and is isolated in accordance with Bahrain's health guidelines and COVID-19 protocols. Hamilton's team, Mercedes, has confirmed that the F1 champion contracted the coronavirus.

Hamilton became the third F1 racer to test positive for COVID-19 after Mexico's Sergio Perez and Canada's Lance Stroll.

Related Topics

Canada Driver Mercedes Hamilton Bahrain United Kingdom Mexico Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Philippines to Purchase Sputnik V, Sinovac, Pfizer ..

40 seconds ago

Only three results are still under investigation, ..

10 minutes ago

Japan to host 80 Pakistanis in 61 training program ..

43 seconds ago

Sri Lanka frees prisoners after pandemic sparks de ..

45 seconds ago

Muzaffargarh bar observes strike to protest lawyer ..

5 minutes ago

Around 8,543,761 BBL oil, 64,967 MMCF gas produced ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.