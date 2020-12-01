Hamilton to Miss Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain This Week After Contracting COVID-19 - F1

UK racing driver and seven-time Formula One (F1) champion Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss the Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain this week, F1 said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) UK racing driver and seven-time Formula One (F1) champion Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss the Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain this week, F1 said on Tuesday.

The competition will be held from Friday to Sunday.

"Lewis Hamilton will miss this weekend's Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain after a positive test for Covid-19," F1 tweeted.

The racer has mild symptoms and is isolated in accordance with Bahrain's health guidelines and COVID-19 protocols. Hamilton's team, Mercedes, has confirmed that the F1 champion contracted the coronavirus.

Hamilton became the third F1 racer to test positive for COVID-19 after Mexico's Sergio Perez and Canada's Lance Stroll.