UrduPoint.com

Hamilton To Start Brazil GP Sprint From Back Of Grid

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 11:10 PM

Hamilton to start Brazil GP sprint from back of grid

Lewis Hamilton's world championship hopes suffered a fresh blow Saturday when he was disqualified from qualifying and relegated to the back of the grid for the Brazil Grand Prix sprint race

Sao Paulo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :Lewis Hamilton's world championship hopes suffered a fresh blow Saturday when he was disqualified from qualifying and relegated to the back of the grid for the Brazil Grand Prix sprint race.

The seven-time champion was penalised after his Mercedes' DRS system (the flap mounted on the rear wing of the car which opens to gain top speed) was judged to have exceeded allowed limits.

Hamilton, who trails Max Verstappen by 19 points in the title race, had already been hit with a five-place grid penalty for Sunday's main event after the engine was changed on his Mercedes.

Related Topics

World Car Mercedes Hamilton Brazil Sunday Event From Top Race

Recent Stories

Daraz Pakistan Records a Strong 11.11 with sales w ..

Daraz Pakistan Records a Strong 11.11 with sales worth 66 crore in the first one ..

21 minutes ago
 All set to launch anti-measles-rubella drive in Ma ..

All set to launch anti-measles-rubella drive in Matiari

2 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed visits Delma Island

Hamdan bin Zayed visits Delma Island

27 minutes ago
 Smith set for Norwich job: reports

Smith set for Norwich job: reports

2 minutes ago
 Italy lose three more players ahead of World Cup d ..

Italy lose three more players ahead of World Cup decider

2 minutes ago
 Motorcycling: Valencia Grand Prix grid

Motorcycling: Valencia Grand Prix grid

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.