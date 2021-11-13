Hamilton to start Brazil GP sprint from back of grid

Lewis Hamilton's world championship hopes suffered a fresh blow Saturday when he was disqualified from qualifying and relegated to the back of the grid for the Brazil Grand Prix sprint race

The seven-time champion was penalised after his Mercedes' DRS system (the flap mounted on the rear wing of the car which opens to gain top speed) was judged to have exceeded allowed limits.

Hamilton, who trails Max Verstappen by 19 points in the title race, had already been hit with a five-place grid penalty for Sunday's main event after the engine was changed on his Mercedes.