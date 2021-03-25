UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hamilton To Triumph And Retire, Says McLaren Boss

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 04:47 PM

Hamilton to triumph and retire, says McLaren boss

Lewis Hamilton is set to claim an unprecedented eighth drivers' world title - and then leave Mercedes and retire from Formula One, predicted rival team boss Zak Brown of McLaren

Manama, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Lewis Hamilton is set to claim an unprecedented eighth drivers' world title - and then leave Mercedes and retire from Formula One, predicted rival team boss Zak Brown of McLaren.

Brown, the architect of McLaren's resurgence after a spell in the doldrums, told the Daily Mail he believed Max Verstappen of Red Bull and George Russell of Williams will be recruited by Mercedes in an all-new line-up for 2022.

He added that he would not be keen to offer Hamilton a return to McLaren next year because he was building the team for the future with Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo.

Speaking ahead of this weekend's season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, Brown explained that it would be "bad timing" if Hamilton wanted to find a seat next year.

The seven-time champion's decision to sign only a one-year contract with Mercedes has made his future the subject of intense speculation as the F1 circus prepares for the start of a record 23-race season to run under Covid-19 restrictions.

"If I had an opening, would I put Lewis in the car? Of course, but we are trying to build for the future -- hence this kind of youth-and-experience combination," Brown was quoted saying.

"You feel if you brought Lewis back now it would be for a one or two-year journey and we know we are not ready to compete for championships, so we need to set up a driver line-up that gets us to that position and that when we reach it they are ready.

"Daniel is ready now, of course. I don't think the timing is right for Lewis." On Mercedes future plans, he added: "I think you will see Max and George there in 2022. I think that's the obvious conclusion.

"Lewis wins title No 8 this year and is the winningest driver in every category. They have a one-year deal with him. George is coming out of his deal and Max has a deal he comes out of.

"You have Max's experience and youth. You have George's youth. If I'm Mercedes, that's a pretty 'killer line-up' for the next five years."

Related Topics

World Driver Mercedes Hamilton George Bahrain From McLaren

Recent Stories

Pakistani stars recall the 1992 World Cup glory

18 minutes ago

‘Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu Championship’ ..

21 minutes ago

Ministry of Health organises scientific webinar to ..

21 minutes ago

UNHCR, International Islamic Fiqh Academy sign MoU ..

21 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks advance in morning as oversold shares ..

2 minutes ago

Eastern Russian Ebeko Volcano Emits Column of Ash ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.