UrduPoint.com

Hamilton Tops Shortened Practice Session In Zandvoort

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 hour ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 05:10 PM

Hamilton tops shortened practice session in Zandvoort

Championship leader Lewis Hamilton topped the first practice session for the Dutch Grand Prix on Friday which was cut short by nearly 40 minutes because of a problem with Sebastian Vettel's Aston Martin

Zandvoort, Netherlands, Sept 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Championship leader Lewis Hamilton topped the first practice session for the Dutch Grand Prix on Friday which was cut short by nearly 40 minutes because of a problem with Sebastian Vettel's Aston Martin.

Hamilton clocked a quickest lap off 1:11.500 in his Mercedes, just 0.097sec ahead of title rival Max Verstappen of Red Bull at his home race.

They were followed by the Ferraris of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerq.

Valtteri Bottas, who is expected to be replaced by George Russell in the second Mercedes next year, was fifth quickest.

It is the first time since 1985 that Zandvoort has held a GP and the opening minutes of the session offered the drivers their first sight of a challenging track.

The hour-long session, though, was severely truncated when Vettel's car came to a stop at the exit of the pit lane, leaving a trail of oil behind it.

Vettel took a fire extinguisher from a marshall to put out a small fire but the car could not be touched as it was still electrically alive.

There was a lengthy delay before the car was covered in rubber sheets and then removed by the Aston Martin team.

With only six minutes left in the session, there was little time for the drivers to get a proper grip on the layout and the resultant traffic limited the opportunities to stretch the cars fully.

Yuki Tsunoda missed out almost entirely, spinning his Alpha Tauri on his first lap and not returning to the track.

Related Topics

Fire Oil Car Traffic Mercedes Hamilton George From Aston Martin Race

Recent Stories

Ataullah Mengal laid to rest in ancestral town of ..

Ataullah Mengal laid to rest in ancestral town of Wadh

31 minutes ago
 Sharjah International Narrator Forum launches firs ..

Sharjah International Narrator Forum launches first workshop of its 21st edition

59 minutes ago
 DC urged business community to comply with anti-co ..

DC urged business community to comply with anti-covid SOPs

55 minutes ago
 AEDB issues simplified certification regulations f ..

AEDB issues simplified certification regulations for installers of solar, wind p ..

55 minutes ago
 World powers should supplement Pakistan efforts fo ..

World powers should supplement Pakistan efforts for stability of Afghanistan: Fa ..

55 minutes ago
 Police arrest man for raping child

Police arrest man for raping child

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.