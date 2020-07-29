UrduPoint.com
Hamilton Voices Virus Fears Over World Snooker Championship

Muhammad Rameez 30 seconds ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 05:09 PM

Anthony Hamilton has expressed fears for his health over what he called a "ridiculous" decision to allow a limited number of fans to attend the World Snooker Championship

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Anthony Hamilton has expressed fears for his health over what he called a "ridiculous" decision to allow a limited number of fans to attend the World Snooker Championship.

The 49-year-old, who suffers from asthma, has criticised the move to make the championship, which starts on Friday, the only indoor event among three pilots in England designed to smooth the way for spectators to return after the coronavirus lockdown.

Hamilton warned: "Let's say one person gets ill and dies from the Crucible -- it's one person who died for no reason at all, just for entertainment. I think it's ridiculous."The Englishman booked his place in Sheffield in the final qualifying round on Monday but his win was overshadowed by the prospect of the risks he now believes he is obliged to take.

The four-time quarter-finalist said he had been vigilant during the virus lockdown.

