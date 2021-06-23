UrduPoint.com
Hamish Watson Out Of Lions Clash With Japan After Concussion

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 07:24 PM

Hamish Watson out of Lions clash with Japan after concussion

The British and Irish Lions have suffered a setback ahead of Saturday's pre-tour clash with Japan after Scotland's Hamish Watson was ruled out by concussion

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :The British and Irish Lions have suffered a setback ahead of Saturday's pre-tour clash with Japan after Scotland's Hamish Watson was ruled out by concussion.

Watson sustained a head injury during training at the squad's camp in Jersey on Tuesday and must now begin return-to-play protocols, preventing him from making his Lions debut at Murrayfield.

The vacancy at openside is filled by Wales' Justin Tipuric, a veteran of two previous Lions tours, who has been promoted to the starting XV from outside of the 23 originally selected by Warren Gatland.

Watson was one of four Scotsmen picked to start by Gatland as a nod to the match being held at Murrayfield, where a crowd of 16,500 will be present for the curtain-raiser to the South Africa tour.

Watson was voted Six Nations player of the year after a series of powerful displays, including in Scotland's outstanding away wins against England and France.

