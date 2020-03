Hammad Azam joins Peshawar Zalmi squad

All-rounder Hammad Azam has been included in the Peshawar Zalmi squad with immediate effect

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020) All-rounder Hammad Azam has been included in the Peshawar Zalmi squad with immediate effect. Hammad's inclusion has been approved by the event technical committee which includes PCB CEO Wasim Khan, Bazid Khan, Marina Iqbal, Sameer Khosa and Dr Sohail Saleem.