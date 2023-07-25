Open Menu

Hammad Hadi Wins Diamond Category In World Scrabble C'ship

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 25, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Hammad Hadi wins diamond category in World Scrabble C'ship

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan's Hammad Hadi Khan has stunned the world with his masterful command on words and won the Diamonds category of the World Scrabble Championship (WESPAC 2023) which entered the final stages at Las Vegas, USA.

After the conclusion of Diamonds and Open categories, Hammad Hadi Khan won 21 games out of 24 with a spread of 1854, said a press release.

Hammad's dominance was so pronounced that he was declared a winner with three games to go. Jeremy Khoo of Singapore was the runner-up with 16 wins while Stefan Kac of USA finished 3rd with 15 wins.

This was the third international title for Hammad Hadi.

He has previously won the Princess Cup in Thailand 2017 and the open division of World Scrabble Championship in England 2018.

The open division was won by Charles Osadolor of Nigeria while his compatriot Emmanuel Egebele was the runner-up.

Pakistan's M. Inayatullah finished 3rd with 15 wins out of 24 and a spread of 973. Another Pakistani Tariq Pervez finished 7th. The championship would conclude with the end of the premier division on Wednesday.

More than 200 Top World's players including several former world champions were participating in the championship.

