Hamna Amjad triumphs in 2nd FEGA Ladies Golf

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Hamna Amjad, a young talented golfer of the PAF Skyview Golf Club, succeeded in overcoming the challenge of her more experienced opponents and after curbing their determined effort, carved out a triumph for herself in the 2nd FEGA Ladies Golf Championship on Monday at the admirable Islamabad Golf Course.

By all means this is an accomplishment for this 13 year old of the national golf scene as she establishes herself as an adept and proficient female golfer who is likely to make a dominant place for herself in the years to come, said the information made available to APP here.

During the course of the three days grand golfing event, Hamna showed a stable temperament and hit her shots with the fluency of a gifted and savvy competitor with scores of 84,80 and 81 and a three rounds aggregate of 245 ,she topped this championship beating her nearest rival, Ania Farooq (Karachi Airmen Golf Club) by a margin of eight strokes. Ania, somehow played below her capability in the first round and did make amends over the next two rounds, with improved scores of 84 and 78, as against her miserable 91 in the first round, but that left her with only one option, that is to be content with the runners-up slot. And ultimately that is how the championship ended. While Hamna was the title winner ,Ania Farooq was declared runners up.

The other notable performer in the handicap category 0-13 was Suneyah Osama from PAF Skyview Golf Club.She secured the third position.

As for the race for honors in handicap category 14-24, Syeda Imam Ali (Gymkhana) emerged as the best one in net section and the top honors for gross went to Tehmina Rashid (Islamabad).Others who won positions in this handicap category were Zeenat Ayesha of Islamabad ,2nd net and Nida Haq of Karachi Golf Club ,third net.Gross section runner up was Shahzadi Gulfam of Garrison Golf Club and third gross position winner was Rafaqat Abjad (Rawalpindi).

Other Results;Handicap category 25-36;Sehar Bano(net first);Sana Zeeshan(net second);Asma Maqsood(net third);Shabana Waheed(first gross);Attia Anjum (2nd gross); Maimoona Azam (3rd gross); Girls section winner was Laiba Ali Shah. This championship was managed by the Ladies and duly supported by the President of Pakistan Golf Federation ,Lt Gen (r) Hilal Hussain who is ardent and earnest about development of ladies golf in Pakistan.

At the conclusion of the 2nd FEGA Ladies Golf Championship Begum Air Marshal Mrs Mujahid Anwer Khan awarded prizes to the winners in the presence of Zeenat Ayesha ,Tournament Director,Dr Asma Shami of Pakistan Golf Federation ,participating ladies and families.