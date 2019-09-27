Hamna leads FEGA Ladies golf championship

Hamna Amjad of PAF Skyview Golf Club, an upcoming teenager with tremendous golf playing strength and skills, in the arena of ladies golf in Pakistan, unfolded and affirmed her golf playing energy and vitality during the first round of the three rounds 2nd FEGA Ladies Golf Championship in progress at the enticing but tough Islamabad Golf Course

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Hamna Amjad of PAF Skyview Golf Club, an upcoming teenager with tremendous golf playing strength and skills, in the arena of ladies golf in Pakistan , unfolded and affirmed her golf playing energy and vitality during the first round of the three rounds 2nd FEGA Ladies Golf Championship in progress at the enticing but tough Islamabad Golf Course.

According to information made available to APP here, competing as a contender for honors in this exclusive ladies golf event managed by ladies like Zeenat Ayesha and Asma Shami, Hamna Amjad thrived and prevailed over her more senior opponents who are a few years older to her ,though still in their teens, yet felt left behind in the race for honors at the end of the first round.

As for the little Hamna, she showed adequate command and control during the course of shot making,chipping and putting and through a steady and consistent effort ,ended the first round with a score of gross 84 ,leaving her classy opponents like Ania Farooq and Suneya, quite a few strokes in arrears.

Somehow the more recognized one Ania Farooq of Airmen Golf Club, Karachi could not radiate and sparkle and had to be content with second position on the leader board ,seven strokes behind Hamna.

Regarded as girl of adequate talent,Ania is expected to reaffirm her competitive position over the next two rounds.She attributed her below par performance to the fact that there was rain in the first round and the golf course was too wet.However she is all determined to show her capability in the rounds to come.

As the position stands at the end of the first eighteen holes in this 54 holes event for girls in handicap category 0-13,Hamna is first,followed by Ania Farooq.Others in line are Arooba Ali(Rawalpindi),Suneya OsaMA(PAF Skyview),and JIyoung Jun (Islamabad).

There are three more segments of this championship for ladies and these are players who have a handicap in the range 14-24,25 -36 and junior girls below 13 years .Those who fall in range 14-24 and 25-36,they will compete over two rounds on Saturday and Sunday.Junior Girls who are aged 13 and below will compete only on September 29 over nine holes.