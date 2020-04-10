UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hampshire Cancel Lyon Deal Amid Virus Chaos

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 07:06 PM

Hampshire cancel Lyon deal amid virus chaos

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon will not play for English county Hampshire this year after a mutual decision was made to cancel his contract because of the coronavirus chaos

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Australia spinner Nathan Lyon will not play for English county Hampshire this year after a mutual decision was made to cancel his contract because of the coronavirus chaos.

Lyon is third on Australia's all-time Test wicket-taker list with 390 scalps and his signing was a big coup for Hampshire.

But the start of the English domestic season has been postponed until at least May 28 because of the pandemic.

Lyon was due to play for Hampshire for a "significant" portion of the County Championship campaign until the on-going health crisis prompted both parties to call off the deal.

Related Topics

Australia Lyon May Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ramiz Raja turns defensive over funny question of ..

3 minutes ago

PCB announces departures of Haroon Rashid and Agha ..

5 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed presides over first virtual mee ..

8 minutes ago

Former MNA of Haripur tests positive for COVID-19

2 minutes ago

Over 20,000 Foreigners Airlifted From India Since ..

2 minutes ago

Finnish Tech Giant Valmet to Supply Automation Sys ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.