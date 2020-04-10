Hampshire cancel Lyon deal amid virus chaos

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon will not play for English county Hampshire this year after a mutual decision was made to cancel his contract because of the coronavirus chaos

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Australia spinner Nathan Lyon will not play for English county Hampshire this year after a mutual decision was made to cancel his contract because of the coronavirus chaos.

Lyon is third on Australia's all-time Test wicket-taker list with 390 scalps and his signing was a big coup for Hampshire.

But the start of the English domestic season has been postponed until at least May 28 because of the pandemic.

Lyon was due to play for Hampshire for a "significant" portion of the County Championship campaign until the on-going health crisis prompted both parties to call off the deal.