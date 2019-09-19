UrduPoint.com
Hampshire's Kyle Abbott Takes 17 Wickets To Send Records Tumbling

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 12:04 AM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Former South Africa Test player Kyle Abbott took 17 wickets in Hampshire's County Championship win over title-chasing Somerset -- the best figures in first-class cricket for 63 years.

The paceman's match return of 17-86 is the best ever for Hamphire and the best overall since England spinner Jim Laker took 19-90 against Australia in 1956.

Abbott, 32, had taken 9-40 in the first innings and replicated his incredible fast bowling with a remarkable 8-46, the Championship's first 17-wicket haul for 80 years.

Somerset, who needed 281 to win, were skittled for just 144 in their second innings on Wednesday.

The 136-run defeat, Somerset's third loss of the season, means they will need to beat their title rivals Essex at Taunton next week if they are to win the Championship for the first time. Essex are on the brink of victory against Surrey.

