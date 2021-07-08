UrduPoint.com
Hamstring Injury Rules Haris Sohail Out Of ODIs Against England

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 02:40 PM

Hamstring injury rules Haris Sohail out of ODIs against England

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Left-handed middle-order batsman Haris Sohail has been ruled out of tour of England owing to a grade three tear hamstring injury, which he picked up during a training session in Derby last week.

"I was keenly looking forward to the ODIs as part of my objective to contribute in the side's success and also cement my position in the side. In this background, I am disappointed that my tour has been cut-short, but I will return to Lahore and undergo a rehabilitation programme so that I can fully recover for the 2021-22 season," said Haris Sohail.

PCB medical panel has advised the batsman to undergo a four-week rehabilitation programme before a reassessment is carried out.

Haris, who was selected for the ODIs only, will return to Pakistan to undergo the rehabilitation programme at the National High Performance Centre in Lahore.

The three-match ODI series between Pakistan and England will commence later today, which will be followed by three T20s on July 16, 18 and 20. The side will depart for the West Indies on July 21 where they will play five T20s and two Tests from July 27 to August 24.

