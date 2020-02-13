Acclaimed Junior Squash player Mohammad Hamza Khan aims to add more feathers in his cap by winning two back-to-back international squash tournaments, taking place in the middle of current year

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ):Acclaimed Junior Squash player Mohammad Hamza Khan aims to add more feathers in his cap by winning two back-to-back international squash tournaments, taking place in the middle of current year.

In January, Hamza lifted the U15 title of the Dunlop British Junior Open 2020 outplaying England's Yusuf Sheikh in the final in straight sets 3-0 by an 11-4, 11-3 and 11-7 score line at Birmingham, UK.

"I will feature in the Under-17 and U19 categories of the Asian Junior Championship and World Junior Championship to be held in June and July, respectively. I want to win both titles in the championships and make my country proud at international level," he told APP on Thursday.

Hamza, who earlier trained in Peshawar, was now in Islamabad for further training, said the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) and coaches have been very supportive.

"They have been providing all-out training and facilities to the junior players so that they can excel in international tournaments," he said.

Hamza said Air Commodore (R) Aftab Qureshi, Director of Pakistan National Squash Academy (PNSA) had been a real motivation for him in the British Junior�Open. "He (Aftab) used to visit me before my every match, just to keep my morale high and motivated during the whole event," he added.

The British Junior Champion said he idolizes Squash Greats Jansher Khan and Jahangir Khan and aims to emulate their feats. "Squash legends Jansher and Jahangir took the country to an unmatchable feat as they clinched all major titles from World Open to the British Open during their time. My dream is to follow in their footprints," he said.

