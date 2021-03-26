Hamza Amin leads on first day of 10th Rashid D Habib Golf Tournament 2021

The first round of Bank Al Habib's 10th Rashid D Habib Memorial National Professional Golf Tournament 2021 was played on Thursday at Karachi Golf Club (KGF)

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ):The first round of Bank Al Habib's 10th Rashid D Habib Memorial National Professional Golf Tournament 2021 was played on Thursday at Karachi Golf Club (KGF).

Hamza Amin of Karachi Golf Club topped first day's leaderboard and carded five under. Taimoor Khan, Aashiq Hussain, Raza Ali, Muhammad Afzal, Waheed Baloch and Muhammad Munir are following him with 69 under three, said a statement on Thursday.

Total 102 national golfers participated on the lush green course of KGC.

The course was in ideal condition. Greens were professionally cut and was razor fast. Due to the best condition of greens, ball was holding its line to the last moment.

Game started in the morning in pleasant weather.

As the game progressed, the day become hotter but thanks to Allah it remains windy as well.

Pakistan number 1 Golfer M. Shabbir is trailing behind with score of 71 - 1 under par.

Defending champion for the last two years Matloob Ahmed is holding 10th position with 70- 2 under par.

This year, the main tournament will be played over 72 Holes from March 25 to 28 with cut over final two days as per Pakistan Golf Federation's (PGF) rules.

COVID-19 safety precautions were strictly observed during the day.