ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan's Mohammad Hamza Khan has created history by winning the World Junior Individual Championship title after 37 years.

World Junior Individual Championship was held from August 18 to 23 at Melbourne, Australia.

Hamza Khan & Air Commodore (R) Aftab Sadiq Qureshi (Contingent Manager) was nominated by Pakistan Squash Federation for participation in the championship, said a press release.

The emerging Hamza Khan displayed brilliant performance throughout the championship and created history by winning the world championship title after 37 years.

Earlier to this Jansher Khan had won World Junior Individual Championship in 1986 in Australia.

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar, President PSF, Air Vice Marshal Kazim Hammad, Senior Vice President and the whole squash family and squash lovers have congratulated Hamza on regaining the World Junior Championship title after about four decades.