Open Menu

Hamza Creates History, Wins World Jr C'ship

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 23, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Hamza creates history, wins World Jr C'ship

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan's Mohammad Hamza Khan has created history by winning the World Junior Individual Championship title after 37 years.

World Junior Individual Championship was held from August 18 to 23 at Melbourne, Australia.

Hamza Khan & Air Commodore (R) Aftab Sadiq Qureshi (Contingent Manager) was nominated by Pakistan Squash Federation for participation in the championship, said a press release.

The emerging Hamza Khan displayed brilliant performance throughout the championship and created history by winning the world championship title after 37 years.

Earlier to this Jansher Khan had won World Junior Individual Championship in 1986 in Australia.

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar, President PSF, Air Vice Marshal Kazim Hammad, Senior Vice President and the whole squash family and squash lovers have congratulated Hamza on regaining the World Junior Championship title after about four decades.

Related Topics

Pakistan Squash World Australia Melbourne August Family From Love

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Irania ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Iranian FM

12 hours ago
 4 injured in rival clash in Faisalabad

4 injured in rival clash in Faisalabad

14 hours ago
 Teenager boy electrocuted in Faisalabad

Teenager boy electrocuted in Faisalabad

14 hours ago
 Security finalized for 4th Muharram with 2,317 per ..

Security finalized for 4th Muharram with 2,317 personnel

14 hours ago
Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix grid

Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix grid

14 hours ago
 Hamilton revels in ending long pole drought

Hamilton revels in ending long pole drought

14 hours ago
 ASP City Larkana visits Imambargah to review secur ..

ASP City Larkana visits Imambargah to review security arrangements for Muharram

14 hours ago
 Former Speaker of Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iq ..

Former Speaker of Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iqbal Punjab Assembly calls on P ..

14 hours ago
 Sindh Cabinet decides more 40 agenda items

Sindh Cabinet decides more 40 agenda items

14 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of ..

Ajman Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of Mohammed bin Hamad bin Abdull ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Sports