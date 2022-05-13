UrduPoint.com

Hamza Excels In Federal Amateur Golf Championship 2022

Muhammad Rameez Published May 13, 2022 | 10:33 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Hamza Khattak dominated the day first of the Federal Amateur Golf Championship 2022 at Islamabad Club Golf Course on Friday.

At the close of the day, Hamza's gross score remained 72. Qasim Khar, Salman Khan, Noman Asghar each ended the day at gross 74 to finish second.

Omar Khalid with a gross score of 75 remained third.

Meanwhile, tough contest was witnessed on the first day of Jinnah Development Tour Golf Championship 2022 where Mohammad Waqar, Mohammad Asif, Haroon Rashid and Mohammad Saqib occupied the top slot with each golfer having a gross score of 70. They were followed by Salman Akhtar Ghazanfar Mahmood, who finished second and third with gross scores of 71 and 72.

