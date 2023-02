Hamza, Hamid to clash in All PSB National Ranking Junior Tennis Tournaments

M. Hamza Aasim and Hamid Israr will compete in the boys under 18 singles final of All Pakistan Sports Board National Ranking Junior Tennis Tournaments 2023 as they both registered wins in the semi-finals at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex Islamabad on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :M. Hamza Aasim and Hamid Israr will compete in the boys under 18 singles final of All Pakistan sports board National Ranking Junior Tennis Tournaments 2023 as they both registered wins in the semi-finals at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex Islamabad on Friday.

Hamza outclassed Asad Zaman 6-0,6-3 in the first semi-final, while Hamid overcame Huzaima Abdul Rehman 7-5,6-1 in the second semifinal.

In the girls' under 18 singles' first semi-final,�Amna Ali Qayum eliminated Mahrukh Sajid 6-1,6-1. Aman will now take on Sheeza Sajid, who in the second semi-final overcame Lalarukh Sajid 6-0,6-2.

Semi-finals of other categories were also played on Friday.

The following are the results:-� Boys 16& under Singles-Semi-finals:�Hamza Roman bt Nabeel Ali Qayum 6-2,6-1;�Asad Zaman bt Amir Mazari 6-1,6-2.

Boys 14& under Singles Semi-finals:�Amir Mazari bt Zohaib Afzal Malik 6-1,6-2; Abubakar Talha bt Abdul Basit 6-3,6-0 Boys 12& under Singles Semi-finals:�Shayan Afridi bt Junaid Khan 4-0,4-0; Razik Sultan bt Waqas Janas 4-1,5-4(4):�Boys 12& under Doubles Semi-finals:�Shayan Afridi/M. Faizan bt Zayd Zaman / Safiullah 4-1,4-0Boys/Girls 10& under Singles Semi-finals:�M. Ibrahim Gill bt M. Faizan 5-4 (6), 4-2; Salar Khan bt Shayan Afridi 4-0,4-0.