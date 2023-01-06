Hamza Khan advances to British Junior Open quarterfinals

Pakistan's Hamza Khan won two back-to-back matches to book his quarter-final berth in the Boys U-19 category of the British Junior Open Squash Championship in Birmingham, the UK on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan's Hamza Khan won two back-to-back matches to book his quarter-final berth in the Boys U-19 category of the British Junior Open Squash Championship in Birmingham, the UK on Friday.

According to information made available here by Pakistan Squash Federation, in the first fixture, Hamza downed Lazlo Godde in straight games 11-4, 11-9, 11-5. In the third round, he edged passed Joachim Chuah in an exciting contest by a scoreline of 12-10, 11-7, 10-12, 11-6.

In the quarterfinals, Hamza will compete against Omar Azzam of Egypt. Hamza's compatriots Noor Zaman and Ashab Irfan could not reach the quarter-final stage. Noor lost to Yassin Shohdy after a five-game epic battle by a game score of 8-11, 12-10, 11-9, 11-13, 7-11, while Ashab Irfan was handed defeat by Rowan Damming 13-11, 7-11, 10-12, 5-11.

In Boys U-13 category, Nouman Khan and Ahmed Rayyan Khalil displayed stunning performances to advance to quarterfinals.

Nouman overcame Egyptian boy Yassin Bayumi 11-9, 9-11, 11-7, 8-11 and 11-6.

In the quarterfinal, he will lock horns with Egypt's Mohammed Ashraf. Similarly, Ahmed Rayyan saw off England's Ali Khalil 11-9, 11-7, 11-9 to face Carlton Capella of USA in the quarterfinal.

In Boys U-15 category, Pakistan's Mubeen Khan lost to Jack Elriami 9-11, 7-11, 5-11.

In Boys U-17 category, Abdullah Nawaz of Pakistan edged passed Harith Daniel Jeferi 11-7, 11-9, 11-7. However, he could not reach the quarterfinal as in his next match, he conceded defeat to Alex Broad Bridge 12-10, 6-11, 11-1, 9-11 and 7-11.

In Girls U-11 category, Pakistan's Mahnoor Ali beat Lannon Welch of USA 11-8, 11-7, 11-9 to take on Egyptian girl Lille Mashaal in the quarterfinal.