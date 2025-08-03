Hamza Khan finishes as runner-up in Valencia 2025 PSA Tournament

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) Talented Pakistani squash player Hamza Khan has proven once again that he's a force to be reckoned with on the court, as he finished, runner-up in the $15,000 Valencia 2025 PSA Tournament held in Spain.

In the final match, Hamza Khan put up a good fight but ultimately lost to World No. 31 Iker Pajares (ESP) with a score of 3-0 (8-11, 5-11, 4-11), said a press release.

Hamza's performance was commendable, showcasing his determination and skill.

Just two months ago, Hamza won the Northern Star Resources Ltd Golden Open 2025, a PSA Challenger Tour Event, showcasing his growing dominance in the sport.

Hamza's consistency and progress in PSA events are truly inspiring, and fans of squash and Hamza Khan can't wait to see what's next for this talented player.

The Pakistan Squash Federation has congratulated Hamza on his remarkable achievement, and wished him all the best for his future endeavors in the world of squash.