ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) In the Junior 18&U category, Second Seed Hamza Roman clinched the junior singles' title as he eliminated top seed Hamid Israr in a well-contested straight-set final at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex, Islamabad.

Hamza toppled Hamid 7-5 6-3 to secure the title.

In the boys 14&u category, 5th seed M. Hassan Usmani proved his skills to grab the title. He overpowered Zohaib Afzal Malik in a well-contested straight-set final 7-6(3) 6-2.

Top seed Muhammad Shoaib and 2nd Seed Aqeel Khan will vie for the top honours in the men’s singles final on Sunday.

In the ladies singles event, top seed Sarah Mahboob Khan and Aman Ali Qayum qualified for the the final after beating

their respective opponents.

In the first semifinal top Sarah Mahboob Khan struggled hard to win her match against upcoming Natalia Zaman from Karachi in a three-set match. Talented Natalia Zaman proved her metal against Sarah Mahboob and won the first set

at 6-4 by breaking the 5th game of Sarah and taking the lead 1-0. In the 2nd set Sarah bounced back aggressively and gained her strength, utilising experience and leveled the match 1-1 set all.

In the final set Sarah Khan kept the same pressure and did not allow her opponent to settle down and won the set without conceding a single game and match

at score line of 4-6 6-2 6-3. The match lasted for hour and 45 minutes.

The best encounter of the day was played in men’s foubles final when 2nd seed Muhammad Shoaib paring with Muzammil Murtaza struggled hard to win the title against top seed Yousaf Khalil and Barkatullah with score of 4-6 7-6(2) 10-6.

Results in brief:

Men’s Singles Semifinal

Aqeel Khan beat Mudassar Murtaza 6-1 6-1

Men’s Doubles Final

Muhammad Shoaib / Muzammil Murtaza beat Yousaf Khalil / Barkatullah 4-6 7-6(2) 10-6.

Ladies Singles Semifinal

Sarah Mahboob Khan beat Natalia Zaman 4-6 6-3 6-0, Amna Ali Qayum beat Sheeza Sajid 6-3 6-1.

Junior 18&U Singles Final

Hamza Roman beat Hamid Israr 7-5 6-3

Boys 14&U Singles Final

M.Hassan Usmani beat Zohaib Afzal Malik 7-6(3), 6-2.

Boys 14&U Singles Semifinal

Muhammad Arsh beat M.Ibrahim Hussain Gill 4-2 4-2, Amir Masood beat Muhammad Faizan 4-0 4-0.