Open Menu

Hamza Lifts Junior Singles Title Of Federal Cup Tennis C'ships

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 06, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Hamza lifts junior singles title of Federal Cup Tennis C'ships

In the Junior 18&U category, Second Seed Hamza Roman clinched the junior singles' title as he eliminated top seed Hamid Israr in a well-contested straight-set final at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex, Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) In the Junior 18&U category, Second Seed Hamza Roman clinched the junior singles' title as he eliminated top seed Hamid Israr in a well-contested straight-set final at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex, Islamabad.

Hamza toppled Hamid 7-5 6-3 to secure the title.

In the boys 14&u category, 5th seed M. Hassan Usmani proved his skills to grab the title. He overpowered  Zohaib Afzal Malik in a well-contested straight-set final 7-6(3) 6-2. 

Top seed Muhammad Shoaib and 2nd Seed Aqeel Khan will vie for the top honours in the men’s singles final on Sunday.

In the ladies singles event, top seed Sarah Mahboob Khan and Aman Ali Qayum qualified for the the final after beating

their respective opponents.

In the first semifinal top Sarah Mahboob Khan struggled hard to win her match against upcoming Natalia Zaman from Karachi in a three-set match. Talented Natalia Zaman proved her metal against Sarah Mahboob and won the first set

at 6-4 by breaking the 5th game of Sarah and taking the lead 1-0. In the 2nd set Sarah bounced back aggressively and gained her strength, utilising experience and leveled the match 1-1 set all.

In the final set Sarah Khan kept the same pressure and did not allow her opponent to settle down and won the set without conceding a single game and match

at score line of 4-6 6-2 6-3. The match lasted for hour and 45 minutes. 

The best encounter of the day was played in men’s foubles final when 2nd seed Muhammad Shoaib paring with Muzammil Murtaza struggled hard to win the title against top seed Yousaf Khalil and Barkatullah with score of 4-6 7-6(2) 10-6.

Results in brief:

Men’s Singles Semifinal

Aqeel Khan beat Mudassar Murtaza 6-1 6-1

Men’s Doubles Final

Muhammad Shoaib / Muzammil Murtaza beat Yousaf Khalil / Barkatullah 4-6 7-6(2) 10-6.

Ladies Singles Semifinal

Sarah Mahboob Khan beat Natalia Zaman 4-6 6-3 6-0, Amna Ali Qayum beat Sheeza Sajid 6-3 6-1.

Junior 18&U Singles Final

Hamza Roman beat Hamid Israr 7-5 6-3

Boys 14&U Singles Final

M.Hassan Usmani beat Zohaib Afzal Malik 7-6(3), 6-2.

Boys 14&U Singles Semifinal

Muhammad Arsh beat M.Ibrahim Hussain Gill 4-2 4-2, Amir Masood beat Muhammad Faizan  4-0 4-0.

Related Topics

Karachi Tennis Islamabad Same Lead Aman Ali Sunday Event All From Best Top

Recent Stories

FESCO issues shutdown programme

FESCO issues shutdown programme

3 minutes ago
 Governor visits PPC; congratulates newly elected o ..

Governor visits PPC; congratulates newly elected office bearers

3 minutes ago
 Weather in KP cold, fog reigns

Weather in KP cold, fog reigns

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits RIUT, inspects medical treatme ..

Commissioner visits RIUT, inspects medical treatment facilities

2 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Medical University budget approved

Rawalpindi Medical University budget approved

2 minutes ago
 Alhamra welcomes enthusiasts to 'The Lure of Wasli ..

Alhamra welcomes enthusiasts to 'The Lure of Wasli' inauguration

2 minutes ago
Uncalled load shedding of gas, electricity continu ..

Uncalled load shedding of gas, electricity continued

2 minutes ago
 Mardan, Peshawar, Bannu, Peshawar Academy record w ..

Mardan, Peshawar, Bannu, Peshawar Academy record win in Pak Army Inter-Region Vo ..

2 minutes ago
 Embassy of Japan announces MEXT teachers training ..

Embassy of Japan announces MEXT teachers training scholarship 2024

2 minutes ago
 Fines of more than Rs 0.5 mln collected in first 6 ..

Fines of more than Rs 0.5 mln collected in first 6 days of January

2 minutes ago
 CM visits General Hospital, reviews upgradation

CM visits General Hospital, reviews upgradation

2 minutes ago
 PPP submits comments to SC in Z. A. Bhutto referen ..

PPP submits comments to SC in Z. A. Bhutto reference

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports