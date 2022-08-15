England's Finnlay Withington defeated Pakistan's Muhammad Hamza Khan by 4-1 in the semifinal of WSF Mens' World Junior Individual Squash Championship at Nancy, France on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :England's Finnlay Withington defeated Pakistan's Muhammad Hamza Khan by 4-1 in the semifinal of WSF Mens' World Junior Individual Squash Championship at Nancy, France on Monday.

According to information made available here by Pakistan Squash Federation, Withington outwitted Hamza Khan with a game score of 11-2, 11-9, 5-11, 11-13, 11-2.