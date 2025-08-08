Hamza, Mahnoor wins in Marka-e-Haq Jashn-e-Azadi Table Tennis championship

The Marka-e-Haq Jashn-e-Azadi Table Tennis Championship at the City Sports Complex concluded with thrilling finals in boys’, girls’, and doubles categories, held in collaboration with the district administration and the Regional Sports Office

HARIPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) The Marka-e-Haq Jashn-e-Azadi Table Tennis Championship at the City Sports Complex concluded with thrilling finals in boys’, girls’, and doubles categories, held in collaboration with the district administration and the Regional Sports Office.

In the boys’ singles final, Hamza from Government Degree College defeated Huzaifa from Modern Age to lift the trophy, while in the juniors’ category, Muhammad Haris from Army Burn Hall claimed victory over his opponent. In the girls’ singles, Mahnoor edged past Maryam in a nail-biting 3–2 contest to secure the title.

In doubles action, Huzaifa Chaudhry and Hamza overcame Huzaifa Zahid and Hassan Shahid to win the boys’ doubles title, whereas Zarnash and Mahnoor defeated Qudsia and Maryam to clinch the girls’ doubles championship.

Regional Sports Officer Ahmed Zaman distributed prizes among the winners, stating that the Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in cooperation with district sports administrators, is committed to providing maximum facilities to the youth.He emphasized that sports play a vital role in promoting a healthy lifestyle and fostering a strong, vibrant society, and such events are a step toward achieving that goal.