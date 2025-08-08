Hamza, Mahnoor Wins In Marka-e-Haq Jashn-e-Azadi Table Tennis Championship
Muhammad Rameez Published August 08, 2025 | 11:31 PM
The Marka-e-Haq Jashn-e-Azadi Table Tennis Championship at the City Sports Complex concluded with thrilling finals in boys’, girls’, and doubles categories, held in collaboration with the district administration and the Regional Sports Office
HARIPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) The Marka-e-Haq Jashn-e-Azadi Table Tennis Championship at the City Sports Complex concluded with thrilling finals in boys’, girls’, and doubles categories, held in collaboration with the district administration and the Regional Sports Office.
In the boys’ singles final, Hamza from Government Degree College defeated Huzaifa from Modern Age to lift the trophy, while in the juniors’ category, Muhammad Haris from Army Burn Hall claimed victory over his opponent. In the girls’ singles, Mahnoor edged past Maryam in a nail-biting 3–2 contest to secure the title.
In doubles action, Huzaifa Chaudhry and Hamza overcame Huzaifa Zahid and Hassan Shahid to win the boys’ doubles title, whereas Zarnash and Mahnoor defeated Qudsia and Maryam to clinch the girls’ doubles championship.
Regional Sports Officer Ahmed Zaman distributed prizes among the winners, stating that the Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in cooperation with district sports administrators, is committed to providing maximum facilities to the youth.He emphasized that sports play a vital role in promoting a healthy lifestyle and fostering a strong, vibrant society, and such events are a step toward achieving that goal.
Recent Stories
UAE leaders condole with President of Ghana over helicopter crash victims
Nasir Shah hints commencement of Thar Coal gasification soon
UAE expands lifesaving support to Gaza with 66th relief airdrop
Iranian president's visit to Pakistan, important, successful
ICT Police finalizes security plan for Independence Day celebrations
JICA nods commitment for $250m WASA projects
FPAHS issues Roll No. Slips for Diploma Exams
World’s largest Quranic contest set to begin in Makkah with record global part ..
Hamza, Mahnoor wins in Marka-e-Haq Jashn-e-Azadi Table Tennis championship
Hajj applications to continue on Saturday as designated banks remain open
Collection of Hajj applications: Designated banks to remain open on Saturdays
KP’s educational budget registers significant surge from Rs. 96 b to 418 b in ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Hamza, Mahnoor wins in Marka-e-Haq Jashn-e-Azadi Table Tennis championship4 minutes ago
-
Nasir Iqbal falls to World No. 16 at Chengdu 2025 World Games9 minutes ago
-
I-Day bicycle rally held in Kot Addu to celebrate 'Maarka-e-Haq'3 hours ago
-
Nasir Iqbal falls to World No. 16 at Chengdu 2025 World Games5 hours ago
-
Rana Sanaullah congratulates Danish Elahi on the feat7 hours ago
-
PSB clarifies misleading statement7 hours ago
-
Sulaman brothers scale Mushkpuri Peak8 hours ago
-
Noor Zaman kicks off Chengdu 2025 World Games with dominant win10 hours ago
-
Pak athlete Danish Elahi sets Guinness World Record11 hours ago
-
Chengdu 2025 World Games kick off with dazzling opening ceremony15 hours ago
-
Haider Ali provisionally suspended amid criminal investigation in UK5 hours ago
-
Pak squash duo make nation proud by qualifying for World Games1 day ago