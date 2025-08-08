Open Menu

Hamza, Mahnoor Wins In Marka-e-Haq Jashn-e-Azadi Table Tennis Championship

Muhammad Rameez Published August 08, 2025 | 11:31 PM

Hamza, Mahnoor wins in Marka-e-Haq Jashn-e-Azadi Table Tennis championship

The Marka-e-Haq Jashn-e-Azadi Table Tennis Championship at the City Sports Complex concluded with thrilling finals in boys’, girls’, and doubles categories, held in collaboration with the district administration and the Regional Sports Office

HARIPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) The Marka-e-Haq Jashn-e-Azadi Table Tennis Championship at the City Sports Complex concluded with thrilling finals in boys’, girls’, and doubles categories, held in collaboration with the district administration and the Regional Sports Office.

In the boys’ singles final, Hamza from Government Degree College defeated Huzaifa from Modern Age to lift the trophy, while in the juniors’ category, Muhammad Haris from Army Burn Hall claimed victory over his opponent. In the girls’ singles, Mahnoor edged past Maryam in a nail-biting 3–2 contest to secure the title.

In doubles action, Huzaifa Chaudhry and Hamza overcame Huzaifa Zahid and Hassan Shahid to win the boys’ doubles title, whereas Zarnash and Mahnoor defeated Qudsia and Maryam to clinch the girls’ doubles championship.

Regional Sports Officer Ahmed Zaman distributed prizes among the winners, stating that the Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in cooperation with district sports administrators, is committed to providing maximum facilities to the youth.He emphasized that sports play a vital role in promoting a healthy lifestyle and fostering a strong, vibrant society, and such events are a step toward achieving that goal.

Recent Stories

UAE leaders condole with President of Ghana over h ..

UAE leaders condole with President of Ghana over helicopter crash victims

51 minutes ago
 Nasir Shah hints commencement of Thar Coal gasific ..

Nasir Shah hints commencement of Thar Coal gasification soon

3 minutes ago
 UAE expands lifesaving support to Gaza with 66th r ..

UAE expands lifesaving support to Gaza with 66th relief airdrop

2 hours ago
 Iranian president's visit to Pakistan, important, ..

Iranian president's visit to Pakistan, important, successful

3 minutes ago
 ICT Police finalizes security plan for Independenc ..

ICT Police finalizes security plan for Independence Day celebrations

4 minutes ago
 JICA nods commitment for $250m WASA projects

JICA nods commitment for $250m WASA projects

4 minutes ago
FPAHS issues Roll No. Slips for Diploma Exams

FPAHS issues Roll No. Slips for Diploma Exams

4 minutes ago
 World’s largest Quranic contest set to begin in ..

World’s largest Quranic contest set to begin in Makkah with record global part ..

4 minutes ago
 Hamza, Mahnoor wins in Marka-e-Haq Jashn-e-Azadi T ..

Hamza, Mahnoor wins in Marka-e-Haq Jashn-e-Azadi Table Tennis championship

4 minutes ago
 Hajj applications to continue on Saturday as desig ..

Hajj applications to continue on Saturday as designated banks remain open

3 minutes ago
 Collection of Hajj applications: Designated banks ..

Collection of Hajj applications: Designated banks to remain open on Saturdays

3 minutes ago
 KP’s educational budget registers significant su ..

KP’s educational budget registers significant surge from Rs. 96 b to 418 b in ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports