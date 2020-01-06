UrduPoint.com
Hamza Makes His Way To Final Of British Junior Open 2020

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 10:40 AM

Hamza makes his way to final of British Junior Open 2020

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistani squash player Muhammad Hamza Khan made his way to the final of Dunlop British Junior Open 2020 after pulling off a stunning win in the semifinal of Boys U15 category against Yassin Shohdy of Egypt at Birmingham, UK on late Sunday.

According to information made available here by Pakistan Squash Federation, the young falcon, who had already exhibited his class after recording emphatic wins in the event toppled his Egyptian counterpart in straight sets 3-0 by an 11-5, 11-8, 11-7 scoreline in 19 minutes.

In final, Hamza Khan will lock horns with England's Yousuf Sheikh, who in another semifinal saw off Pakistan's Muhammad Ammad by a 11-9-, 11-6, 11-7 scoreline.

Meanwhile, another Pakistani squash player Noor Zaman, who had put up a remarkable show in the event in U17 category conceded defeat to home favourite Sam Todd 3-0 in straights-games with the game score of 6-11,1-11,1-11.

