Hamza of Pakistan rewrites history, winning World Junior. Squash title after 37-years

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :The emerging Hamza Khan of Pakistan succeeded in rewriting history by winning the World Junior Squash title after a gap of 37-long-year in Melbourne, Australia on Sunday morning.

It is certainly good news that engulfed the entire world when a Pakistani emerged as victorious of the World Junior title as Hamza Khan (PAK) handing a shocking defeat to his rival Mohamed Zakaria (EGY) in a 3-1 battle, the score was 10-12, 14-12, 11-3, and 11-6.

Hamza Khan right from the start gave tremendous performances during the World Junior Individual Championship starting from July 18-23 in Melbourne, Australia.

Hamza Khan also faced tough resistance in the semi-final as well against Melvil Scian Imanico of France when he recorded a 3-2, five sets victory, the score was 11-8, 11-4, 10-12, 9-11 and 13-11.

Mohammad Hamza Khan teamed up with Air Commodore (Retd) Aftab Sadiq Qureshi (Contingent Manager), showing excellent worth by defeating top ranking players during the event.

The emerging Hamza Khan displayed brilliant performance throughout the Championship and created history by winning the World Championship title after 37 years. Earlier to this squash wizard, legendary Jansher Khan had won the World Junior Individual Championship in 1986 in Australia.

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar, President PSF, Air Vice Marshal Kazim Hammad, Senior Vice President and the whole squash family of squash lovers offer the heartiest message of congratulation on regaining the World Junior Championship title after about four decades.

Hamza Khan fought back to become Pakistan's first WSF World Junior Squash champion since 1986 and Egyptian 16-year-old Amina Orfi defended her 2022 title on a thrilling finals day at the 2023 WSF World Junior Squash Championships.

In an incredible men's final, 15-year-old Mohamed Zakaria � who would have become the youngest ever winner of the Men's event with a victory � made the better start, with his precise play helping edge the opening game 12-10.

The Egyptian made a flying start to the second game, racing into a 5-0 lead as Hamza Khan struggled. The 17-year-old Hamza Khan of Pakistan, however, then mounted a brilliant fight back, with his devastating attacking weaponry at its deadly best as he thrilled the crowd with the winner after winner, levelling the match with a 14-12 victory in game two before storming into the lead with an 11-3 win in game three.

Spirited Hamza Khan kept up this momentum in game four, finding his attacks with increasing confidence as he ended Pakistan's 37-year wait for a WSF World Junior Squash Champion with an 11-6 win before collapsing to the floor with emotion.