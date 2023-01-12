Hamza qualified Asian ITF Cup semi-finals

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistani tennis star Hamza Roman has qualified for the singles final and the doubles semi-finals In the 'Asian Development Tournament' in Dhaka.

According to detail, Pakistan's other player Abu Bakar Talha has also qualified for the final, which is a matter of honor for Pakistan and especially Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It is being predicted that both the players will continue their best performance in the doubles as well and win the title.

A close match is expected between the players in the final of the tournament.