UrduPoint.com

Hamza Qualified Asian ITF Cup Semi-finals

Muhammad Rameez Published January 12, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Hamza qualified Asian ITF Cup semi-finals

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistani tennis star Hamza Roman has qualified for the singles final and the doubles semi-finals In the 'Asian Development Tournament' in Dhaka.

According to detail, Pakistan's other player Abu Bakar Talha has also qualified for the final, which is a matter of honor for Pakistan and especially Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It is being predicted that both the players will continue their best performance in the doubles as well and win the title.

A close match is expected between the players in the final of the tournament.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tennis Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dhaka Best Asia

Recent Stories

Australia withdraws men's team from ODI series aga ..

Australia withdraws men's team from ODI series against Afghanistan

26 minutes ago
 PCB announces increase in pensions of former Test ..

PCB announces increase in pensions of former Test cricketers

2 hours ago
 President emphasizes to reduce political temperatu ..

President emphasizes to reduce political temperature for economic improvement

2 hours ago
 LHC disposes of Punjab CM's plea against de-notifi ..

LHC disposes of Punjab CM's plea against de-notification orders

2 hours ago
 DP World and Maersk enter long-term partnership at ..

DP World and Maersk enter long-term partnership at Jebel Ali

2 hours ago
 The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigner ..

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA) lau ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.