Hamza Roman, Shayan Afridi excel in Pakistan Open Tennis

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Inspired from International tennis star Roger Federer, Pakistan upcoming top ranking player Hamza Roman retained the Under 12 title besides winning runners-up trophy while another sensational Shayan Afridi claimed the U10 title in the recently concluded Pakistan Open Tennis Tennis Championship played at Bagh-e-Jinnah Lahore.

Hamza won the title of the U12 Boys singles, remained runners-up in U14 category besides winning Boys U12 of the Hush Puppies Junior National Tennis Championship 2021, and grabbed the runners-up title of the U14 doubles in the same Championship.

Outstanding performance of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa players in Pakistan Open Tennis Championship when both Hamza Roman and Shayan Afridi marked their way to the victory stand by defeating strong players before reaching at the top.

Another top rank player of Khyber Pakhtunmkhwa Police Barkatullah who exhibited his class against strong and top ranking players from other provinces even Pakistan No. 1 Aqeel Khan. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa players played in Bagh-e-Jinnah, Lahore and showed excellent performance in the Pakistan Open.

In the U10 title, Peshawar Club's M Shayan Afridi hit the field while in men's singles and men's doubles, KP Police's Barkatullah set up. In the pre-quarterfinals, Paras defeated Pakistan No. 5 Ahmed Chaudhry in the quarter-finals.

Talking to the media Secretary KP Tennis Association Umar Ayaz Khalil said that 18 of our players participated in Pakistan Open and they competed in U10, U18, U14, U18 and Men's and Women singles doubles. Muhammad Shayan Afridi of Peshawar Club defeated Abdul Rehman of Punjab 6-7, 6-1, 6-1 in U10. In the men's singles semi-finals, Aqeel Khan defeated PAF's Shoaib Khan 6-4, 1-6 and 6-3 while M Abid defeated KP Police's Barkatullah 6-3, 6-2.

Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tennis Association Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tahir, President DIG Muhammad Saleem Marwat, President KP Olympic Association Syed Aqil Shah congratulated the tennis players for their excellent performance.

The provincial government of KP decided to honour both Hamza Roman and Shayan Afridi for their excellent performance. Umar Ayaz Khalil also requested IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sana Ullah Abbasi to announce cash incentives for the players of KP Police tennis players for winning almost all national ranking events this year.

A star in making Hamza Roman, wants to become Roger Federer. Hamza secured winner trophy of the National McDonalds Junior Tennis Championship Under-10 category and become runners-up in Under-12 category, won the National Ranking Federal Cup Tennis Championship held in Islamabad, winning Nayaz Pakistan Open Tennis Championship, winner of 2nd Chairman POF Wah National Ranking Tennis Championship and Runners-up of Under-14 single category.

This was Hamza's fifth consecutive victory at national level besides winning overall 10 different tournaments this year. In 2020 Hamza also won 8 tournaments in the age of 10 year besides winning 7 different titles for the first time when he was just 7-year-old in 2015. He has also got the honor of becoming the youngest ever Champion in the age of 7 and 8 and now holding No. 1 ranking in the age of 12-year.

Talking to the media after winning the Pakistan Open Championship in Lahore, Hamza thanked DG sports KP Asfandyar Khan and Secretary Sports Abid Majeed for extending financial and moral support to him. Hamza wants to continue his winning spree in U12 and U14 categories as well.

Inspired by Roger Federer and Pakistan's most Davis Cupper Hamid-ul-Haq, currently Pakistan No. 1 in the Under-12 age group, Hamza has many dreams in his small but shining eyes. The upcoming young-gun, who really played like his ideal star Roger Federer, in a short span of time won almost all national ranking event and despite holding the currently National No 1 ranking as U12 player, he got distinction of second seeded in U14 age group and won runners-up trophy in both Pakistan Open and Hush Puppies Championships.