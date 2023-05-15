UrduPoint.com

Hamza, Shahzaib Half-centuries Give Pakistan U19 80-run Win

Half-centuries from Hamza Nawaz and Shahzaib Khan and three-fers by Ali Asfand and Arafat Minhas helped Pakistan U19 beat Bangladesh U19 by 80 runs in the fifth one-day at the Shaheed Kamruzzaman Stadium in Rajshahi, Bangladesh on Monday

The win ended the five-match series by 4-1 in tourists' favour.

Chasing 245 to win, Bangladesh were dismissed for 164 in the 37th over. Bangladesh's Mohammad Shihab James (56, 79b, 9x4s) and captain Ahrar Amin (53, 58b, 8x4s, 1x6) struck half-centuries in the losing cause, according to information made available here by Pakistan cricket board.

For Pakistan, left-arm spinners Ali and Arafat took three wickets apiece and Sajjad Ali bagged two wickets.

Earlier, after being put into bat, Pakistan managed to score 244 for eight in 50 overs. Player of the match Hamza top-scored with a 76-ball 72, hitting six fours and three sixes.

Opening batter Shahzaib, who was named player of the tournament (264 runs, 1x100, 2x50s), scored 67 off 93 deliveries, smashing eight fours and one six.

Azan Awais (41, 61b, 5x4s) and Arafat (40, 42b, 5x4s, 1x6) were other notable contributors with the bat.

For Bangladesh, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby took four wickets.

The two teams will compete in a solitary T20 match at the same venue on 17 May.

Scores in brief: Pakistan U19 beat Bangladesh U19 by 80 runs Pakistan U19 244-8, 50 overs (Hamza Nawaz 72, Shahzaib Khan 67, Azan Awais 41, Arafat Minhas 40; Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby 4-42, Akanto Sheikh 2-47) Bangladesh U19 164 all out, 36.3 overs (Shihab James 56, Ahran Amin 53; Arafat Minhas 3-20, Ali Asfand 3-24, Sajjid Ali 2-34)Player of the match � Hamza Nawaz (Pakistan U19)Player of the tournament � Shahzaib Khan (Pakistan U19)

