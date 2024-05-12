ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Pakistan’s ace squash player and world junior champion Hamza Khan suffered defeat in the first round of PSA World Squash Championship.

According to details, Hamza lost to Switzerland player Nicolas Mueller by 3-1 to in the PSA World Squash Championship.

The world’s top squash event was underway at the Palm Hills Club in Egypt, Hamza a top ranked player from Pakistan couldn't do much during the match against 36 years old Nicolas Mueller. He lost the match by 9-11, 6-11, 11-5, 6-11 in 39 munities.

Hamza, who was the only Pakistani player to featy in the World Open Squash Championship, seemed to improve his individual ranking but the world junior champion was eliminated in the first match of the tournament.