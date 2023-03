Hamza wins ITC OPEN Tennis Championships title

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Hamza Asim battled hard against Yawar Ali to capture men's singles title of ITC OPEN Tennis Championships here at Islamabad Tennis Courts.

Both Hamza and Yawer showed their class and played outstanding long rallies from the back of the court. In the super tie break Hamza showed powerful forehand and changed the match in his favour by 6-3,4-6 (10-6).

Fixtures in other categories also took place.

Following are the complete results: Men Singles Main Results: Semifinal: Hamza Asim bt Zalan Khan 8-2; Yawar Ali bt Salar Khan 8-6 Final: Hamza Asim bt Yawar Ali 6-3,4-6 (10-6) Super Tie break Men Doubles Results: Final: Yawar Ali and Zalan bt Murtaza Khan and Amin Khan 6-3,3-6, (10-7) Tie break Ladies Singles: Final: Marukh Sajid bt Lalarukh Sajid 8-4; Under 18 Boys: Final: Mohammad Salar bt Haziq Asim 6-3, 5-7, (10-6) Tie break Under 14 Boys: Final: Haziq Asim bt Abdul Wasay 6-0,6-3 Under 18 Girls: Semifinal: Marukh bt Ayesha 8-4; Lalarukh bt Amara Khan 8-4; Final: Marukh bt Lalarukh 8-2; Under 14 Girls: Semifinal: Lalarukh bt Aysha 8-4; Marukh bt Zara 8-1; Final: Lalarukh Sajid bt Marukh Sajid 8-3; Under 12 Boys/Girls: Semifinal: Abdul Wasay bt Sophei 5-3; Mahd Mehmood bt 5-2; Final: Abdul Wasay bt Mahd Mehmood 5-1; Under 10 Boys/Girls:Semifinal: Amir Maqsood bt Behroze 5-2; Ayesha bt Anaya 4-2;Final: Ayesha bt Amir Maqsood 5-3.