ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan's Muhammad Hamza Khan won under 15 title of Asian Junior Individual Squash Championship 2019 at Macau on Sunday.

According to information received here, Hamza, who lost the first set to Malaysia's Joachim Chuah Han Wen, came back strongly to win next three sets 11-7, 12-10 and 11-7 to annex the summit title in 48 minutes battle.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Haris Qasim and Hamza Sharif finished third in the U-19 category to claim bronze medal in the coveted event.

Haris Qasim lost to India' Veer Chotrani 3-1 in the semifinal with the game score of 11-4, 11-9, 2-11, 11-9 in a contest that lasted for 40 minutes. While Hamza Sharif also conceded defeat to another Indian Yash Fadte in the semifinal 3-2 after a thrilling contest that continued for 58 minutes. The game score remained 6-11, 11-8, 9-11, 11-7, 11-7.

Later, Chotrani got better of compatriot Yash Fadte to win the U-19 title of the championship.