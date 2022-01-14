UrduPoint.com

Han, Weems Banned 12 Games After CBA Scuffle

Muhammad Rameez Published January 14, 2022 | 02:21 PM

Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league's governing body slapped Liaoning Flying Leopards center Han Dejun and Guangdong Southern Tigers shooting guard Sonny Weems with an aggregate 12-game suspension on Friday following their scuffle in Thursday's match

BEIJING, Jan. 14 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league's governing body slapped Liaoning Flying Leopards center Han Dejun and Guangdong Southern Tigers shooting guard Sonny Weems with an aggregate 12-game suspension on Friday following their scuffle in Thursday's match.

Han was banned for seven matches and fined 200,000 Yuan (31,440 U.S. Dollars), while Weems suspended for five games with a fine of 140,000 yuan (22,008 U.S. dollars). A one-game automatic suspension has been into account as they were ejected after the clash.

With 5:39 to play in the third quarter, Han fell down on the floor in guarding Weems' driving to the basket, and the match referee ruled the two players had committed fouls.

As the referee resorted to video replay on the courtside, Han stood up and walked toward the Guangdong bench before hitting Weems, who countered in the same manner to escalate their clash.

After being soon separated by the referees and their teammates, the duo were ejected from the game.

Video replay showed that as Weems attacked the basket, his right shoulder hit Han's face. Liaoning head coach Yang Ming confirmed at a post-game press conference that Han had suffered a broken nose.

Liaoning won the game 102-90 to keep the 20-team league's best record so far with 20-2. Guangdong ranks fifth with a win-loss record of 16-6.

