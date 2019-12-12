UrduPoint.com
Handball Team Welcomed Warmly

Thu 12th December 2019

Handball team welcomed warmly

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) ::Handball team was received warmly on its arrival at Faisalabad after winning gold medal in South Asian Games 2019.

The handball team reached at Daewoo Stand Faisalabad from where in a big caravan it was taken to University of Agriculture Faisalabad where General Secretary Asian Handball Federation/President Pakistan Handball Federation Muhammad Akram received the team warmly.

He also announced a cash prize of Rs.100,000 for handball team on behalf of his federation.

Among the handball players include Asif Ali, Muzammal Hussain, Muhammad Shahid Bashir, Asim Saeed, Muaaz Ali, Muhammad Zubair, Umar Hussain, Asif Hayat, Nasir Hussain, Naveed-UR-Rehman, Muhammad Uzair Atif, Imran Khan and Muhammad Mubeen Ashraf.

A large number of people were also present for warm reception of handball team at university of agriculture Faisalabad.

