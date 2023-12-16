Handball trials begins under PM Youth Talent Hunt Program in Mardan

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) The Handball trials of the Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Program got under way under the aegis of Directorate of sports University of Peshawar at Government Post Graduate College for Boys Mardan, here Saturday.

Large number of players age between 15-25 year of age turned up for the trials part of the Prime Minister Talent Hunt Youth Handball League in the main indoor hall of the Government Post Graduate College for Boys.

Principal Post Graduate College Mardan Abrar Akhunzada formally inaugurated the trials.

Deputy Director (DD) of Sports Higher education Department, KP and former international handball player Arshad Hussain, international player of Pakistan Handball and brand ambassador of KP Handball League Hazrat Hussain, Director of Distance Education System Dr Noorzada and other important personalities were present.

Dr Noor Zada said that the trials in other regional headquarters including Swat, Bannu, Kohat Hazara and Peshawar would be organized in different dates and the players of handball from all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) would get ample opportunities to come up and be part of the trials and play the League round event.

Dr Noor Zada said, "As instructed by Coordinator Higher Education Commission Bahre Karam, all appropriate measures have been taken for the players and officials. A large number of players participated in the trials from all across Mardan Division."

"In the first phase, trials will be held in all zones, in which twelve players will be selected, while in the second phase, provincial competitions will be held in which players will be selected for the KP team while the National Championship will also be held in Peshawar," he added.

According to the schedule, "After Mardan, Swat trials will be held on December 20-21, Hazara from December 24-25 and Bannu from December 28-29."