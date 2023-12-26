Open Menu

Handball Trials Under PM Youth Talent Hunt Programme At Abbottabad Concluded

Muhammad Rameez Published December 26, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Handball trials under PM Youth Talent Hunt Programme at Abbottabad concluded

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) The handball trails under Prime Minister’s Talent Hunt Programme has concluded at Kunj Football Stadium, Abbottabad

in which 14 players have been selected for the forthcoming Provincial Handball League to be played under

the aegis of the Directorate of sports University of Peshawar.

International handball player Naveedur Rehman and Director of Distance education System Dr. Noorzada were there and monitored the performance of the players before selecting them for the team to represent Hazara Region in the Provincial Handball League to be played in Peshawar.

Regional Sports Officer Ahmed Zaman was the chief guest on the occasion of the closing ceremony.

In the Provincial Handball League teams from Hazara, Swat, Bannu, Peshawar and Mardan would take part and out of that two teams

would be short-listed for the National Handball League, also to be played in Peshawar.

The trials at Bannu will be held from December 28-29, 2023. Among the players selected in the trials are Owais Khan, Shahryar Khan, Zahoor Khan, Kamran Khan, Ikhtshamul Haque, Muhammad Abbas, Muhammad Aqib, Amar Khan, Abdul Haseeb, Inam Khan, Saddam Hakeem, Kashifullah, Muhammad Salman and Ghafran Elahi are included.

Related Topics

Football Peshawar Bannu Prime Minister Sports Education Abbottabad Swat Shahryar Khan Mardan December From

Recent Stories

PCB announces player development programmes

PCB announces player development programmes

6 minutes ago
 PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 2,534 points

PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 2,534 points

43 seconds ago
 Pakistani strike thrice to counter Australia on fi ..

Pakistani strike thrice to counter Australia on first day of rain-impacted MCG T ..

12 minutes ago
 PCB appoints Yasir Arafat as High-Performance Coac ..

PCB appoints Yasir Arafat as High-Performance Coach

19 minutes ago
 Steady recovery continues: Rupee gains 15 paisa ag ..

Steady recovery continues: Rupee gains 15 paisa against Dollar

44 seconds ago
 PHC grants interim stay on ECP order , directs it ..

PHC grants interim stay on ECP order , directs it to return BAT symbol to PTI

48 minutes ago
IPO, PITB join hands for automation, digitalizatio ..

IPO, PITB join hands for automation, digitalization of IPO-Pakistan

46 seconds ago
 Pakistan determined to take fraternal ties with Ch ..

Pakistan determined to take fraternal ties with China to new heights: Caretaker ..

2 hours ago
 A Recap of vivo’s Marvellous Journey to 2023!

A Recap of vivo’s Marvellous Journey to 2023!

2 hours ago
 Renowned poet Bari Nizami remembered on birth anni ..

Renowned poet Bari Nizami remembered on birth anniversary

52 seconds ago
 Shah Mahmood Qureshi is likely to be released from ..

Shah Mahmood Qureshi is likely to be released from Adiala jail toay

5 hours ago
 Rain disrupts second Pak vs Aus Test match in Melb ..

Rain disrupts second Pak vs Aus Test match in Melbourne today

6 hours ago

More Stories From Sports