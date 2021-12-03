UrduPoint.com

Hangu Lifted Taekwondo Trophy In KP U21 Inter-District Games

Zeeshan Mehtab 18 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 02:59 PM

Hangu lifted Taekwondo trophy in KP U21 Inter-District Games

Inter-District Under-21 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games, Hangu District, in an unexpected performance in Taekwondo competitions, bagged the first position with four gold and one bronze medal in various weight categories while Dera Ismail Khan claimed second position with two gold, two silver and five bronze medals

PESHAWAR, Dec 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Inter-District Under-21 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games, Hangu District, in an unexpected performance in Taekwondo competitions, bagged the first position with four gold and one bronze medal in various weight categories while Dera Ismail Khan claimed second position with two gold, two silver and five bronze medals.

After winning the second position by Dera Ismail Khan District, the third position went to South Waziristan which bagged two gold, one silver and three bronze medals.

Hangu players showed the best performance, Dera Ismail Khan got second position, South Waziristan got the third position. Tank's Mohammad Asim won silver while Kohat's Sami and Hangu's Zaki-ul-Hassan won bronze medals.

Tauqeer won bronze medals in the 58-category Anas of Haripur came first, Shameer of Mansehra came second, Hazratullah of Dera Ismail Khan and Fawad Ali of Swat came third.

Shehzada Murtaza of Dir Upper and Faridullah of DI Khan won bronze medals. Dani Khan's Hasnain won gold, Haseeb Hassan of Kohat won silver, Usman of Mansehra and Hashim of Peshawar won bronze medals.

In the -74kg category: Fahad Khan took the second position, Yasir of DI Khan and Naveed of Haripur and Sarfraz of Abbottabad bagged the third position. Ahsan and Jarar of Swat won bronze medals. In the +87kg weight category of these competitions, Tariq Khan of Kohat won gold, Luqman of South Waziristan won silver and Arifullah of North Waziristan and Amatul Aqash of Abbottabad won bronze medals.

Related Topics

Peshawar North Waziristan South Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Swat Hangu Mansehra Kohat Dera Ismail Khan Dir Upper Haripur Tank Gold Silver Bronze Best Weight

Recent Stories

S.Korea's imported car sale drops 31 pct in Novemb ..

S.Korea's imported car sale drops 31 pct in November

11 minutes ago
 PM Imran Kha for effective system of CWAs to ensur ..

PM Imran Kha for effective system of CWAs to ensure welfare of Overseas Pakistan ..

12 minutes ago
 First Omicron Case Confirmed in Sri Lanka - Health ..

First Omicron Case Confirmed in Sri Lanka - Health Official

12 minutes ago
 Hong Kong reports 3 new imported COVID-19 cases

Hong Kong reports 3 new imported COVID-19 cases

12 minutes ago
 Plaintiff held for taking bribe to change statemen ..

Plaintiff held for taking bribe to change statement

18 minutes ago
 Peshawar wins KP U21 Inter-District Games Wushu tr ..

Peshawar wins KP U21 Inter-District Games Wushu trophy

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.