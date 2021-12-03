Hangu lifted Taekwondo trophy in KP U21 Inter-District Games

Inter-District Under-21 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games, Hangu District, in an unexpected performance in Taekwondo competitions, bagged the first position with four gold and one bronze medal in various weight categories while Dera Ismail Khan claimed second position with two gold, two silver and five bronze medals

PESHAWAR, Dec 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Inter-District Under-21 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games, Hangu District, in an unexpected performance in Taekwondo competitions, bagged the first position with four gold and one bronze medal in various weight categories while Dera Ismail Khan claimed second position with two gold, two silver and five bronze medals.

After winning the second position by Dera Ismail Khan District, the third position went to South Waziristan which bagged two gold, one silver and three bronze medals.

Hangu players showed the best performance, Dera Ismail Khan got second position, South Waziristan got the third position. Tank's Mohammad Asim won silver while Kohat's Sami and Hangu's Zaki-ul-Hassan won bronze medals.

Tauqeer won bronze medals in the 58-category Anas of Haripur came first, Shameer of Mansehra came second, Hazratullah of Dera Ismail Khan and Fawad Ali of Swat came third.

Shehzada Murtaza of Dir Upper and Faridullah of DI Khan won bronze medals. Dani Khan's Hasnain won gold, Haseeb Hassan of Kohat won silver, Usman of Mansehra and Hashim of Peshawar won bronze medals.

In the -74kg category: Fahad Khan took the second position, Yasir of DI Khan and Naveed of Haripur and Sarfraz of Abbottabad bagged the third position. Ahsan and Jarar of Swat won bronze medals. In the +87kg weight category of these competitions, Tariq Khan of Kohat won gold, Luqman of South Waziristan won silver and Arifullah of North Waziristan and Amatul Aqash of Abbottabad won bronze medals.