Hangzhou 2022 ticket sales to begin in 2021

HANGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Ticket sales for the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 will start in 2021, organizers announced at a press conference here on Wednesday.

Eying hosting a smart Games, the Hangzhou 2022 Organizing Committee HAGOC explained that technologies including big data and block chain will be applied in the ticket sales, both on the official website of the HAGOC and offline, for the convenience of people.

"The ticket price will be reasonable to attract more people, especially teenagers, to experience the competitions and activities of the Asian Games," said an official.

The tickets will not only mean access to the matches, but also provide convenience for holders in buying licensed products, transportation, accommodation, travel and themed activities, as the HAGOC plans.

The Hangzhou 2022 Games will be held from September 10 to 25, 2022.