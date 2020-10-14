UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hangzhou 2022 Ticket Sales To Begin In 2021

Zeeshan Mehtab 57 seconds ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 01:25 PM

Hangzhou 2022 ticket sales to begin in 2021

Icket sales for the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 will start in 2021, organizers announced at a press conference here on Wednesday

HANGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Ticket sales for the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 will start in 2021, organizers announced at a press conference here on Wednesday.

Eying hosting a smart Games, the Hangzhou 2022 Organizing Committee HAGOC explained that technologies including big data and block chain will be applied in the ticket sales, both on the official website of the HAGOC and offline, for the convenience of people.

"The ticket price will be reasonable to attract more people, especially teenagers, to experience the competitions and activities of the Asian Games," said an official.

The tickets will not only mean access to the matches, but also provide convenience for holders in buying licensed products, transportation, accommodation, travel and themed activities, as the HAGOC plans.

The Hangzhou 2022 Games will be held from September 10 to 25, 2022.

Related Topics

Hangzhou Price September From Asia

Recent Stories

Motorway gang-rape case: Father convinced his son ..

3 minutes ago

Newlywed youth found dead

58 seconds ago

New Zealand scrap England football friendly over c ..

1 minute ago

President rejects PIMS representation against Wafa ..

1 minute ago

4.8 mln workers in Philippine tourism industry aff ..

4 minutes ago

Kyrgyz Parliament Confirms Japarov as Prime Minist ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.