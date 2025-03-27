- Home
- Sports
- Hanif Khan Hockey Club wins thrilling KHA Ramadan Inter-Club Final; Kashmala Batool makes history as ..
Hanif Khan Hockey Club Wins Thrilling KHA Ramadan Inter-Club Final; Kashmala Batool Makes History As First Female Umpire
Muhammad Rameez Published March 27, 2025 | 06:20 PM
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) The final of the KHA Ramazan Mubarak Inter-Club Hockey Championship took place at the Olympian Hanif Khan and Dr Junaid Ali Shah sports Complex, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, where Hanif Khan Hockey Club triumphed over Youth Hockey Club in a thrilling match. Both teams engaged in relentless attacks throughout the game, with the outcome decided by a penalty stroke in the final moments. Asim Khan of Hanif Khan Hockey Club capitalized on the opportunity, securing victory for his team.
In a historic first for Karachi's domestic hockey scene, female umpire Kashmala Batool officiated the entire tournament, including the final match. Despite occasional objections from players, Batool remained composed and professional. She was later joined by international umpire Chaudhry Tanveer Ahmed, who took over officiating in the second half.
Kashmala Batool also serves as a referee in football.
At the conclusion of the match, Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah, President of the Karachi Hockey Association, distributed prizes. Among those present were Olympians Hanif Khan, Iftikhar Syed, and Wasim Feroze, along with other prominent figures including KHA Chairman Gulfaraz Khan and Sindh Olympic Association Secretary Ahmed Ali Rajput. The winning trophy was awarded to the captain of Hanif Khan Hockey Club, while the Youth Hockey Club captain accepted the runner-up trophy. Saad Ali and Abdul Rafay of Youth Hockey Club were named best player and best goalkeeper, respectively. Don Bosco HC and Al-Sagheer Hockey Club shared the Fair Play Trophy.
Recent Stories
Muslim Council of Elders organises communal Iftar for religious leaders, figures ..
Combating obesity strategic health priority: MoHAP
UAE expresses solidarity with Korea, conveys condolences over victims of fire
CBUAE unveils new Dirham symbol in conjunction with UAE’s joining of FX Global ..
UAE Council for Fatwa calls for sighting of Shawwal crescent on Saturday evening
Peace Homes Development rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell in support of Fathers’ End ..
MoHRE fines 22 Domestic Worker Recruitment Offices in February
Al Ansari Holding contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Egypt strongly condemns Israeli incursion in Syria
Mansour bin Zayed receives winners of Agricultural Excellence Award
Hazza bin Zayed attends Iftar banquet hosted by Saeed Eid Al Ghafli in Abu Dhabi
Dar Global contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
More Stories From Sports
-
Hanif Khan Hockey Club wins thrilling KHA Ramadan Inter-Club Final; Kashmala Batool makes history as ..6 minutes ago
-
Women's skating favorites falter as Liu leads at worlds6 hours ago
-
PHA Ramzan Cricket tournament concludes21 hours ago
-
Fatima Sana to lead Pakistan in ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifiers1 day ago
-
Draw, seedings announced for U23 World Squash C’ships1 day ago
-
Qalandars Night on April 61 day ago
-
Peshawar Zalmi announces EFU General as insurance partner for PSL-101 day ago
-
Seifert blitz as New Zealand crush Pakistan to win series 4-11 day ago
-
New Zealand crush Pakistan with eight-wicket win in final T20I1 day ago
-
Pakistan set 129-run target for New Zealand in final T20I match1 day ago
-
NBA to review European league proposal1 day ago
-
Japan display talent and ambition to scale new heights at World Cup1 day ago