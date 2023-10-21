Open Menu

Hanif Mohammad Trophy Final-round Starts On Oct 22

Muhammad Rameez Published October 21, 2023 | 07:20 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) The final round of the grade-II four-day tournament - rebranded as the Hanif Mohammad Trophy, under the new domestic structure - will commence at Multan and Rahim Yar Khan stadiums from Sunday, October 22.

At the end of the 10-team tournament, the top team will qualify for the next season of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy while FATA – as they have finished last in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2023-24 – will be relegated to the grade-II tournament.

The tournament is currently in its Super-Four stage, after Islamabad, Abbottabad, Quetta and Hyderabad qualified from the round stage. Thus far, Islamabad tops the table with 48 points.

Quetta stand second with 29 points. Hyderabad and Abbottabad occupy the third and fourth spots with 24 and eight points respectively.

Bahawalpur’s Mohammad Ammar, after accumulating 510 runs in four matches, has been the tournament’s most prolific batter.

Quetta’s Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, with 470 runs in six matches, has also been impressive. Daniyal Hussain Rajput, representing Hyderabad, follows close behind with 468 runs in six matches. Quetta’s Jalat Khan and Hyderabad’s Jawad Ai have been the most successful bowlers so far, picking up 37 wickets apiece in six matches. Shayan Sheikh, representing Islamabad, is close behind with 36 wickets in six matches.

The fixtures for the last round of the super-four stage of the Hanif Mohammad Trophy are as follows:

Quetta v Islamabad at Multan cricket Stadium

Abbottabad v Hyderabad at Sheikh Khalifa sports Complex, Rahim Yar Khan.

