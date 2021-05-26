Hankers Club wins in final of 30th KP Governor Gold Cup Cricket Tournament

Hankers Cricket Club defeated Northern Sports in the final of the 30th edition of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Gold Cup Cricket Tournament by 41 runs here at newly constructed Shah Alam Cricket Ground on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Hankers cricket Club defeated Northern sports in the final of the 30th edition of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Gold Cup Cricket Tournament by 41 runs here at newly constructed Shah Alam Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

The highlight of the match was the aggressive batting of Sahibzada Farhan, a cricketer who played three T20 Internationals for Pakistan, who scored a stunning century to help his team win the grand final. Unexpectedly, several times champion teams were eliminated in the preliminary rounds.

The final of the Governor's Gold Cup Cricket Tournament was delayed for two months due to coronavirus. However, the closing ceremony could not be held due to corona SOPs. It is expected that the situation will improve and Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman will be requested to distribute the glittering Gold Cup and cash prizes among the players of the winning team at the Governor House. According to details, the final of the 30th Governor Gold Cup Cricket Tournament organized by Malik Saad Memorial Sports Trust was played between Hankers Cricket Club and Northern Sports Cricket Club at Shah Alam Ground. Hankers Club Captain Sahibzada Farhan won the toss and elected to bat first and scored 251 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in the stipulated overs.

Sahibzada Farhan scored 130 runs while playing brilliant strokes around the field. Apart from them, Nizar scored 42 runs and Sahibzada Abdullah scored 32 runs. Zeeshan was the most successful bowler for Northern Sports who scored 32 runs and bowled 3 wickets. Israr and Wahab took one wicket each.

In response, Northern Sports Cricket Club set a big target to win the match. From the beginning of the innings, they were in trouble and their wickets kept falling from time to time. However, Ghazanfar did his best to save his team from defeat. The bowlers of Hankers Club dominated as a result of which the entire team of Northern Sports was bowled out for 210 runs and thus Hankers Club won the match by 41 runs. Ghazanfar scored an unbeaten 74 runs for Hankers Club. Salman 36, Usman Afridi stood out with 22 and Israr with 21. Right-arm medium fast bowler Aamir from Hankers Club took 4 wickets for 32 runs. Maaz Sadaqat took 31 and Omar islam 2 for 24 while Sahibzada Farhan and Sunni took one each. The final match was supervised by prominent umpires Tanveer Ahmed and Khurram Shehzad while the scorer was Nadeem Akhtar.