Hansen, McCarthy Sign New Deals With Ireland
Muhammad Rameez Published March 03, 2025 | 08:22 PM
Ireland wing Mack Hansen and lock Joe McCarthy have become the latest senior players to sign new contracts with the Irish Rugby Football Union
Australia-born wing Hansen, who has scored 12 tries in 27 internationals, has committed his future to Ireland and provincial side Connacht until the end of the 2026/27 season.
The 26-year-old, who played for Australia at under-20 level, joined Irish province Connacht from Canberra-based Brumbies in 2021.
"Since moving to Ireland I have loved my time and I am delighted to sign this new contract," said Hansen, who qualifies through his Ireland-born mother.
"Playing in Ireland with Connacht means a huge amount to me and I feel that I have improved because of the coaching and structures here."
IRFU performance director David Humphreys said: "Securing Mack's signature over the coming season is a huge boost for Irish rugby.
He is a proven performer, someone who wears his heart on his sleeve and delivers on the big occasion."
The IRFU also announced that McCarthy has signed a three-year deal with Ireland and Leinster, which runs until the end of the 2027/28 season.
The 23-year-old, who has won 17 caps, said: "I have no doubt there there's more to come as we collectively build towards the future."
Humphreys said McCarthy has "quickly established himself in the engine room of the Leinster and Ireland packs and we are delighted that he has agreed this new three-year deal".
Unbeaten Ireland, seeking to win an unprecedented third successive Six Nations title, host France on Saturday in the penultimate round of the championship.
