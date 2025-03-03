Open Menu

Hansen, McCarthy Sign New Deals With Ireland

Muhammad Rameez Published March 03, 2025 | 08:22 PM

Hansen, McCarthy sign new deals with Ireland

Ireland wing Mack Hansen and lock Joe McCarthy have become the latest senior players to sign new contracts with the Irish Rugby Football Union

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Ireland wing Mack Hansen and lock Joe McCarthy have become the latest senior players to sign new contracts with the Irish Rugby Football Union.

Australia-born wing Hansen, who has scored 12 tries in 27 internationals, has committed his future to Ireland and provincial side Connacht until the end of the 2026/27 season.

The 26-year-old, who played for Australia at under-20 level, joined Irish province Connacht from Canberra-based Brumbies in 2021.

"Since moving to Ireland I have loved my time and I am delighted to sign this new contract," said Hansen, who qualifies through his Ireland-born mother.

"Playing in Ireland with Connacht means a huge amount to me and I feel that I have improved because of the coaching and structures here."

IRFU performance director David Humphreys said: "Securing Mack's signature over the coming season is a huge boost for Irish rugby.

He is a proven performer, someone who wears his heart on his sleeve and delivers on the big occasion."

The IRFU also announced that McCarthy has signed a three-year deal with Ireland and Leinster, which runs until the end of the 2027/28 season.

The 23-year-old, who has won 17 caps, said: "I have no doubt there there's more to come as we collectively build towards the future."

Humphreys said McCarthy has "quickly established himself in the engine room of the Leinster and Ireland packs and we are delighted that he has agreed this new three-year deal".

Unbeaten Ireland, seeking to win an unprecedented third successive Six Nations title, host France on Saturday in the penultimate round of the championship.

Recent Stories

Ahsan attends Narowal Medical College’s first Wh ..

Ahsan attends Narowal Medical College’s first White Coat ceremony

13 seconds ago
 European defence stocks soar as govts up military ..

European defence stocks soar as govts up military spend

5 minutes ago
 Austria's unlikely conservative chancellor takes o ..

Austria's unlikely conservative chancellor takes office

5 minutes ago
 EU's slow 5G rollout weighs on mobile sector, indu ..

EU's slow 5G rollout weighs on mobile sector, industry

13 minutes ago
 Eurozone inflation eases slightly in February

Eurozone inflation eases slightly in February

13 minutes ago
 Authority cracks down on unhygienic food in Chinio ..

Authority cracks down on unhygienic food in Chiniot

5 minutes ago
Regional Head Ombudsman heard complaints Sepco

Regional Head Ombudsman heard complaints Sepco

5 minutes ago
 Major changes likely in Pakistan squad for upcomin ..

Major changes likely in Pakistan squad for upcoming New Zealand tour

45 minutes ago
 NAB recovers Rs. 1.5 billion from four housing pro ..

NAB recovers Rs. 1.5 billion from four housing projects in one year: Deputy Chai ..

6 minutes ago
 DAZ Festival 2025 wraps up in Al Ain, attracting 7 ..

DAZ Festival 2025 wraps up in Al Ain, attracting 73,758 visitors over 10 days

54 minutes ago
 DC holds open court

DC holds open court

2 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 active amid rain, snowfall

Rescue 1122 active amid rain, snowfall

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports